HUNT Margaret
(Seahouses) Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness on
Saturday 15th August 2020,
Margaret, aged 79 years.
A dear sister to Carol,
a beloved aunt to Billy, Margaret and Kim, great aunt to Daniel and Anna and great great aunt to
8 nephews and nieces.
Funeral service to be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Seahouses Festive Lights or Seahouses & District Cancer Research & Relief Fund c/o
Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Tel 01665 720258.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020
