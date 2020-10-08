Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Alnwick
Fenkle St
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HR
01665 602 328
Margaret McNeil Notice
McNEIL
Margaret
(Alnwick) Peacefully on 1st October 2020.
Margaret, beloved wife of the
late Alan, loving mother to
Julia, Ian and John, also a
devoted grandma who will
be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
at Cowpen Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th October at 10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Salvation Army. A donation box
will be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick, Tel: 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020
