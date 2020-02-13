Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:45
Blyth Crematorium
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00
St. James' Church
Shilbottle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Straughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Straughan

Notice Condolences

Margaret Straughan Notice
STRAUGHAN Margaret
(née Robson)
Shilbottle Peacefully in hospital on
1st February 2020 aged 90 years, Margaret, beloved wife of Bill,
much loved mam, sister and aunt to all of her family. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her friends.
A cremation will be held at
Blyth Crematorium on Tuesday
18th February at 10.45am followed by a memorial service at St. James' Church, Shilbottle at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -