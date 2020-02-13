|
STRAUGHAN Margaret
(née Robson)
Shilbottle Peacefully in hospital on
1st February 2020 aged 90 years, Margaret, beloved wife of Bill,
much loved mam, sister and aunt to all of her family. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her friends.
A cremation will be held at
Blyth Crematorium on Tuesday
18th February at 10.45am followed by a memorial service at St. James' Church, Shilbottle at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020