Sutherland Newton by the Sea Margaret Ann (Maggi) Died peacefully on 4th January 2020. Dearly loved mother of Victoria Jane and Jonathan Ben and devoted grandmother of Felix, Theo and Charlotte. A cremation service will be held on the morning of
Friday 7th February and this will be followed at 2pm by a service of Thanksgiving at Holy Trinity Church, Embleton with refreshments afterwards at Howick Hall.
Donations in Maggi's memory
may be made to the North, Northumberland Branch of the National Autistic Society.
All enquiries to
Alistair Turner
Tel: 01665 510699
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
