Tears Margaret Dorice
Alnwick The family of the late Margaret
wish to thank everyone for
their kind messages and support during this difficult time.
Special thanks go to Chris Friend for his support and graveside service, also to Chris Curry and all at
Alistair Turner Funeral Directors.
Finally, a special thanks to those at Abbeyfield Extra Care, Alnwick whose care and support for Margaret during her time there
and also for us as a family has
been much appreciated.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 6, 2020