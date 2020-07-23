|
|
|
Beacom Margarita
(Margo) Passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th July, aged 86,
after a long illness.
Beloved Wife of Douglas (dec) much loved and cherished mother of daughter Erika. Mother in law of John and dearest grandmother of Warrick and Elliott
Deepest thanks to Steve and Staff at Castleview for many years of care especially in her final days.
If roses grow in heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my Mother's arms,
And tell her they're from me,
Tell her that I love and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while,
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
But there's an
ache within my heart,
That will never go away.
Private Cremation with Interment at later date.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 23, 2020