WOOD Marie
(nee Payne)
(Alnwick) Peacefully on 27th June,
aged 89 years, Marie.
Beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved mam of Kalim and Rose Marie, devoted nana to all of her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Castleview Care Home
for all their care.
Due to the present circumstances
a private service will take place at
St. Paul's RC Church Alwick on Thursday 9th July at 11am followed by Interment at Alwick Cemetery.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 2, 2020
