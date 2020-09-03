|
FISK Marilyn
(Rothbury) Peacefully at home after a
bravely borne illness on
Wednesday 26th August,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Eric, much loved mam of Kirstie, Ashley and Ross,
also a dearly loved nannie and
great-nannie, greatly loved and sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service in All Saints Parish Church, Rothbury on
Friday 4th September at 2pm, followed by interment in
Rothbury Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North Northumberland Hospice Care at Home via www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020