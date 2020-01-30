Home

Robertson Martyn
(Alnwick) Sadly on the 12 January 2020,
aged 38 years.
Martyn, much loved son to Catherine and Alan, loving brother to Marc and Dawn.
Dear uncle and grandson.
Martyn will be greatly missed
by all family and friends who
knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at
St Pauls Roman Catholic Church, Alnwick on Tuesday 4th February at 11:00am, followed by a private committal service at
Cowpen Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers
can be made to the
British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be available
at the service.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
