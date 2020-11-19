|
Armstrong Mary Susan wishes to convey sincere thanks to all family and friends for their support, including the many cards, letters, flowers and
messages received following the passing of her mother Mary.
Special thanks to Abbeyfield Extra Care for the happy years Mary spent there and the kindness and support I received before my mum died. Also to Paramedic Lee Collis for his support and professionalism the day before Mary died. Finally to Reverend Joan Grindrod-Helmn for the lovely service, to Chris Curry at Alistair Turner Funeral Directors for his effortless support and to all who generously donated to Abbeyfield.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020