|
|
|
CARTER Mary Reid
Seahouses Peacefully at home, after a short illness on Thursday 21st May 2020.
Mary, dear Wife to Allan, loving and much loved Mum of Brian and
Mother in law of Baillie, proud Nani of Christopher and Andrew and a kind and dear friend to Daniel, Rory and so many others.
Funeral private, donations in lieu to HospiceCare North Northumberland may be made through
Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street,
Seahouses, Northumberland
NE68 7XZ
Published in Northumberland Gazette on May 27, 2020