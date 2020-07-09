Home

Mary Fairbairn

Mary Fairbairn Notice
FAIRBAIRN Mary Isabella
(Davison)
Shilbottle Peacefully on the
4th of July 2020 aged 90 years.
Mary, beloved wife of the late
Wilson Fairbairn. Much loved sister of Joyce and Doris. Loving aunty,
aunt and great aunt to all the family.
Mary will be greatly missed by
all family and friends who knew
and loved her.
A funeral service will take place
at St. James Church Shilbottle
on Monday 13th July at 2.00pm followed by an interment at Shilbottle Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Alnwick 01665 602328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 9, 2020
