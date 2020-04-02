|
Hepple Mary
Alnwick Mary died peacefully in
Abbeyfields Nursing House on
25th March 2020, aged 97 years after a life well lived.
Mary, dearly loved wife of the late James Russell, a most beloved mother to Richard and Rosemary and mother in law to David.
A treasured grandmother to Matthew, Daniel, Cameron and Brittany and grandmother in law to Wendy and proud Gnana to Isla.
Funeral arrangements are
private due to the present circumstances but a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests no flowers
to be sent but if you would like to remember Mary please send any donations to Abbeyfields Extra Care Unit, South Road, Alnwick,
NE66 2NZ, in acknowledgement
for the compassionate care she
was given in her final weeks, these would be most gratefully received.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020