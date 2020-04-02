Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hepple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hepple

Notice Condolences

Mary Hepple Notice
Hepple Mary
Alnwick Mary died peacefully in
Abbeyfields Nursing House on
25th March 2020, aged 97 years after a life well lived.
Mary, dearly loved wife of the late James Russell, a most beloved mother to Richard and Rosemary and mother in law to David.
A treasured grandmother to Matthew, Daniel, Cameron and Brittany and grandmother in law to Wendy and proud Gnana to Isla.
Funeral arrangements are
private due to the present circumstances but a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests no flowers
to be sent but if you would like to remember Mary please send any donations to Abbeyfields Extra Care Unit, South Road, Alnwick,
NE66 2NZ, in acknowledgement
for the compassionate care she
was given in her final weeks, these would be most gratefully received.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -