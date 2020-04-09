|
Hepple Mary Alnwick
Rosemary, David and all of the family of the late Mary would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence following their recent bereavement.
In particular they would like to thank Peter Townsend of Alistair Turner Funeral Directors for arranging such a caring and compassionate service, which was conducted with great kindness and respect by Revd Gerard Rundell, whose comforting words have given them great support during such a very difficult time.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020