Jamieson Mary Lochart Passed away peacefully at home at Howick on 17th October 2020,
aged 86 years.
Dearest wife of Andrew,
wonderful mother of Helen,
Robert, Jessie-Ann, Andrew and Mary, beloved mother-in-law, granny and special great granny.
Loved by everybody.
The coretege will depart from
Howick Hall at 8am, travelling through Longhoughton for
a private cremation service.
Family flowers only, thank you.
All enquiries to Alistair Turner Funeral Director 01665 510699.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020