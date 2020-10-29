|
COOPER Molly Passed away peacefully,
at home in Alnwick,
on Monday 19th October 2020,
aged 84 years.
Mother, granny, friend, neighbour
- loved by all.
Those of her who knew her well,
will also know that she talked about 'popping her clogs' and what happened after that with no fear and often a great deal of humour. This got us all through her final weeks and even though terminally ill, she still 'led' us in what would happen next, when and how.
We now want to honour those wishes. A simple cremation will take place without any attendees, however we know that for many of you who knew her, this may leave a gap, or a sense
of 'not saying goodbye'.
We therefore intend to hold a
gathering to say thank you for her life, her generosity, her giving and all the laughs we had with her, once we are able to, after the Covid pandemic.
Donation in lieu of flowers can be
made to Hospice Care North
Northumberland, Just Giving,
Molly Cooper.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020