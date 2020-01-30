|
|
|
Strongman Molly Jean
(née Knight)
Morpeth Died peacefully in Ponteland Manor Care Home on Tuesday 21st January 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Charles,
dearly loved mother of Jane
and Claire and devoted grandmother of Rachael and Ben.
A private family burial will be followed by a service of thanksgiving in St Mary's Church, Morpeth on Friday 31st January 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Oswald's Hospice.
Molly requested no black
to be worn please.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020