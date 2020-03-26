Home

Norah White

Norah White Notice
WHITE Norah
(Amble) Peacefully in hospital
on 18th March 2020,
aged 102 years.
Norah, beloved wife of the late Ted, much loved mam of Val
and son-in-law Roy, devoted grandma of Joanne and the
late Jonathan and mother-in-law
of Terry and nornie to Morgan, Maddi and Gracie.
Norah will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Service to be held at
Blyth Crematorium
on Wednesday 1st April
at 11:30 am.
No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to
Macmillan Nurses or
Marie Curie Care.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020
