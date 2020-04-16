|
|
|
Swain Pamela Sarah It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela.
Pamela passed peacefully in hospital on 3rd April 2020,
aged 67 years.
Pamela was beloved mother to Lisa, Moira and Ben, mother in law to Graham and Jessica and sister to Donovan. Beloved nanny to Ethan, Justin, Noah and Max,
best friend to Trevor, Ann and Jean, you will be deeply missed.
Thank you to everyone for your kind messages at this difficult time.
Memorial to be held at a later
date due to Covid 19.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020