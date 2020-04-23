|
|
|
GIBSON Peter
Warkworth Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 7th April 2020, Peter, loving and devoted husband, soul mate and best friend of Wendy, loving husband of the late Ann, beloved dad to Carol and David, much loved grandad, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend to many. Peter will be loved and missed by all his family and friends who knew him.
Due to the difficult circumstances at present, a private family cremation will take place but a Service to Celebrate Peter's life will follow at a later date. Anyone who would like to pay their respects to Peter
may do so by meeting outside
St Lawrence's Church in the
Village Square in Warkworth on Wednesday the 29th April at 11.30am, where the cortege will
stop for a blessing before
going onto the crematorium.
Wendy and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all their friends for the kindness, flowers, cards and letters of sympathy given to them
at this very difficult time.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020