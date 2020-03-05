|
|
|
Professor Lowe (OBE) Morpeth
Philip Passed away peacefully in hospital on 17th February 2020,
aged 69 years.
Philip will be sadly missed by Veronica, Olly, Sylvia, Pete
and adoring grandchildren
Jasmine and Luka.
A funeral service will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Friday 13th March 2020 at 10:45 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Parkinson's U.K. A donation box
will be at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Morpeth. Tel 01670 512277
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020