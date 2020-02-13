|
SWAN Reggie
(Seahouses) Peacefully at home on
Saturday 8th February 2020, Reggie, aged 79 years.
Dear dad to Wendy and Jill.
Loving granda and great granda. Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church,
North Sunderland on
Saturday 15th February at 11am followed by a burial in South Lane Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu to Lung Cancer Research c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services, 5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ. Family and friends please meet at the church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020