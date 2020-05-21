|
|
|
McEWAN
Robert (Bobby)
Alnwick Peacefully at home on
13th May 2020, aged 88 years.
Bobby, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father to Peter, Robert, Ian, Douglas and Margaret, also a loving father-in-law, brother and granda.
A funeral will take place on
Friday 22nd May 2020 at 11.00am at Alnwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Air Ambulance and
Hospice Care, Alnwick.
c/o Alistair Turner Funeral Directors,
Garden lodge, Greenwell Road,
Alnwick, NE66 1HB.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on May 21, 2020