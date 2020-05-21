Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Directors
Garden Lodge
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HB
01665 510699
Funeral
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00
Alnwick Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McEwan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McEwan

Notice Condolences

Robert McEwan Notice
McEWAN
Robert (Bobby)
Alnwick Peacefully at home on
13th May 2020, aged 88 years.
Bobby, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father to Peter, Robert, Ian, Douglas and Margaret, also a loving father-in-law, brother and granda.
A funeral will take place on
Friday 22nd May 2020 at 11.00am at Alnwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Air Ambulance and
Hospice Care, Alnwick.
c/o Alistair Turner Funeral Directors,
Garden lodge, Greenwell Road,
Alnwick, NE66 1HB.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -