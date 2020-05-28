Home

SHOTTON Robert (Bob) Morpeth formerly of Amble.
Peacefully at home on
Thursday 21st May 2020
aged 79 years Bob, beloved husband of Brenda (née Nixon) loving dad of Heather and Gordon, father in law of Peter and Clarissa, devoted grandad of Oliver, Daniel, Patrick, Holly and Kelly, loyal brother of Barry and Isabel.
Bob will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will be held ay Blyth Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd June at 2.30pm.
Donations if desired to Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on May 28, 2020
