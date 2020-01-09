Home

THOMPSON Robert 'Bob'
(Alnwick, formerly of West Rennington) Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 31st December,
aged 93 years.
Robert (Bob), beloved husband
of the late Hilda (nee Brown),
loving dad of Gail and Christine, dear father-in-law of Keith and a dear brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Friends please meet for funeral service at Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth on Friday 24th January 2020
at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
UK Sepsis Trust c/o Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, Garden Lodge, Greenwell Road, Alnwick, NE66 1HB.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
