Thompson Robert 'Bob' (Alnwick, formerly of
West Rennington)
The family of the late Bob sincerely thank all relatives and friends for their cards, kindness and sympathy following their recent sad loss, also for attending the funeral service and for the generous donations to
The UK Sepsis Trust. Thanks to the emergency services and staff at the NSEC emergency department, to Rev'd Gerard Rundell for the comforting service and to Peter and Shirley at Alistair Turner Funeral Directors for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020