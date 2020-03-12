|
|
|
Taylor Roger
(Shilbottle) Peacefully on the 8th March 2020, aged 71 years. Roger, beloved husband of Connie, much loved dad of Scott and the late Glen and a loved grandad to Luke, Sam and Evan. Roger will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Cremation to be held at
Blyth Crematorium on
Monday 16th March at 10am, followed by a celebration of Roger's life at St. James' Church, Shilbottle at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Dementia UK.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020