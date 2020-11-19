Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rothbury
Backcrofts
Morpeth, Northumberland NE65 7XY
01669 621 342
Ronald Trevorrow

Ronald Trevorrow Notice
TREVORROW Ronald George
(Ron)
(Whittingham) Peacefully at home on
1st November 2020,
aged 77 years, Ron.
Much loved dad to
Alex and Rachael,
husband to Larraine,
devoted "Grumpy Grandad"to Tal, Tom, Philippa, Sam and Christopher, "Happy Grumpy Great Grandad" to Charlotte, father in law to John and Nicola and brother to Jack.
A private funeral service has already taken place.
Donations if desired can be made in lieu of flowers directly to Hospice Care North, Northumberland.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Rothbury.
Tel: 01669 621342
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020
