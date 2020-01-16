|
|
|
TWEEDY Ronald
'Ron'
(Warkworth) Peacefully on the
9th January 2020,
aged 85 years.
Ron, husband of Joyce for
62 loving years, much loved dad
of Lorraine and the late Geoffrey, dear father-in-law to Will,
much loved grandad to
Bethany and Patrick.
Ron will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
A private committal will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on the
10th February 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a celebration of thanks for his life at St. Lawrence's Church, Warkworth at 2:00pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only please
by request, donations in lieu
of flowers can be made to
and at the church.
