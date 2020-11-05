|
|
|
Douglas (North Broomhill) Selby died peacefully at home on 26th October 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Norma, dearly loved father to Stephen, Sylvia, Martin, Lisa, Dorothy, Tracey and Ian, granda and great-granda
to all his grandchildren.
Funeral of Friday 6th November at 1pm at Blyth Crematorium, following with current government guidelines, family flowers only, donations in lieu to The MND Association c/o Dorothy Macdonald, 53 The Gables, Widdrington, Morpeth, NE61 5QZ.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020