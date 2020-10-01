Home

Sheila Douglas

Sheila Douglas Notice
Douglas Sheila
(nee Breeze)
Amble Peacefully at home on the
26th of September, aged 86 years.

Sheila, beloved wife to the late Clive, loving mam to Michael and Allison, mother-in-law to Lyn and
a much loved grandma.

Sheila will be greatly missed
by all family and friends who
knew and loved her.

A funeral service will be held at
St Michael's and All Angels Howick on Wednesday the 7th of October at 11:00 am followed by a burial
at Howick Cemetery.

All flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers can be made on the day to Cancer Research.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020
