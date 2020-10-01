|
|
|
Douglas Sheila
(nee Breeze)
Amble Peacefully at home on the
26th of September, aged 86 years.
Sheila, beloved wife to the late Clive, loving mam to Michael and Allison, mother-in-law to Lyn and
a much loved grandma.
Sheila will be greatly missed
by all family and friends who
knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at
St Michael's and All Angels Howick on Wednesday the 7th of October at 11:00 am followed by a burial
at Howick Cemetery.
All flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers can be made on the day to Cancer Research.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020