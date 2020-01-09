|
EGDELL Sheila
(nee Wilson)
Alnwick Peacefully on 28th December 2019 at The Grange Rest Home, Rennington, aged 93 years. Sheila,
a beloved wife of the late Philip,
a very loving and dearly loved mother of Linda, Brian and Brenda. A special mother-in-law, gran and great nan to all of her family. Sheila will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A Committal service will take place at West Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January at 10.15am followed by a celebration of Sheila's life at St James U.R.C, Alnwick
at 1pm.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020