Stalker Sheila
(nee Dawson,
formerly Hope) (Guidepost). Passed away peacefully on 20th August 2020, aged 83 years.
Sheila, beloved wife of the late Jack, dear mam of Lesley and Julie, mother in law of Brian and Dale, loving grandma of Rachel and Scott also a great grandma. A dear sister of Thelma and her partner Bob.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth on Wednesday 2nd September at 10.45 a.m. Due to current restrictions this will be a private service. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
This can be done online at funeral-notices.co.uk. The family request informal dress to be worn.
Enquiries to A.J.Gascoigne & Son
Tel 01670 818351
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020