Allan Stuart (Micky)
Belford Maureen would like to thank family and friends for cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy following the sad passing of Micky and extend grateful thanks to the staff at Belford Surgery, especially the District Nurses who helped make Micky's life more comfortable.
Also to Kath and Lynsey from Hospicecare and our carers Jodie, Jordan, Emma and Rebecca and the staff of Berwick and
Alnwick Oncology for all the kindness shown.
Thank you Alan & Sally-Ann for funeral arrangements.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020