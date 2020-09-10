|
|
|
JOYNER Sue
(Harbottle) Suddenly at home on Tuesday
1st September, aged 62 years.
Beloved wife of Peter, daughter of Peter and sister of Karen and Iain.
A good friend, teacher and
mentor to many.
Funeral service in St. Michael &
All Angels Church, Alwinton on Wednesday 16th September at 11.00am. Due to current restrictions numbers will be limited but the cortege will leave Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, The Old Police Station, Croft Road, Rothbury at 10.30am if anyone wishes
to pay their respects on route.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020