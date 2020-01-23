Home

Susan Thompson Notice
Thompson Susan
(nee Cairns)
Longframlington Peacefully on 9th January,
aged 59 years.
Much loved mum of Charlotte and Victoria, mother-in-law of Paul and Paul, adored gran of Alice, Sophie, Poppy and Jack, dearly loved daughter of Audrey and the late Bill, dear sister of Ian and Robert, sister-in-law of Valerie and Diane and a loved aunt of all the family. Friends please meet
for a committal service at
Blyth Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 11.30am followed by a celebration of Susan's life at St. Mary's Church, Longframlington at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations
if desired may be given at church
for Alzheimer's Society.
Enquires c/o
Peter Grenfell Funeral Directors, Ashington Tel 01670 812117
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
