Amble Peacefully in hospital on 14th November 2020, aged 77 years.
Terry, beloved husband of Valerie, much loved dad of Nicola and Sarah and a devoted grandad to Anna, Millie, Jack and Alfie. Terry will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the current Covid guidelines, a funeral service for family and invited friends will be held at St Cuthbert's Church, Amble on Thursday 3rd December at 1.30p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020
