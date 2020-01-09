|
OWEN SMITH Terry
Alnwick Terry, peacefully in hospital on
26th December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Anne Maria McDermott, beloved father of Stephen, Sarah and Clare and cherished father in law of Doug, Paul and Mary and brother to the late Michael. Dearly loved grandad to all the children.
Would family and friends please meet at Blyth Crematorium on Friday 17th January 2020 at 10.45am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Church, Alnwick at 12.30pm. Club ties to be worn. Donations in lieu of flowers to Northumberland Branch, Wooden Spoon Society, cheques made payable to Northumberland Wooden Spoon.
Family invite all guests to the Rugby Club to celebrate the life of Terry "Tos" after the service.
All enquiries to Kevin Foster Funeral Services, 11a Palace Road, Beddington, NE22 7DR.
01670 828899
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020