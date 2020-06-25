|
Hogg Thomas Douglas
(Dougie)
Embleton Sadly passed away on 20th June, aged 80 years.
Dougie, loved and beloved husband of Judith, best dad ever to Tracey and Tony, hero grandad of Chelsea, Jessica, Emily and Jake and a
super hero to great grandson
(his little Scarf) Parker.
Dougie will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Cortege to pass through Embleton on Tuesday 30th June at 9.45am, followed by a service at Blyth Crematorium at 10.45am.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 25, 2020