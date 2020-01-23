|
|
|
STAPLETON Tony
(Alnwick) Suddenly, but peacefully, in his sleep, early on New Year's Day, aged 74 years, beloved husband of Gillie and much-loved father, father-in-law and grandfather in our international family. A true family man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him,
and will be remembered for his wisdom, humour, intelligence
and generosity of spirit.
A funeral service will take place
at West Road Crematorium, Newcastle, on Monday,
27th January at 11.15am.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired,
to HospiceCare North Northumberland. A donation box will be at the crematorium.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020