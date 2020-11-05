|
Usher Vernon
(Morpeth) Passed away peacefully at home on 21st October 2020, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Lesley.
Much loved Daddy of Alexis.
Dear father-in-law of James.
Devoted Pappa to Henry and Archie.
Due to restrictions
the service will be private.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, may be sent direct in memory of Vernon to Macmillan Cancer Support.
c/o John Grenfell & Son Funeral Directors, Tel. (01670) 504930.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020