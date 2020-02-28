|
|
|
Mills
Walter Charles
(Alnwick)
Passed away peacefully on the 20th February aged 77 years.
Walter, beloved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of Robert and Anne,
father-in-law to Leigh. Loving granddad of Ruby, Chloe and Thomas. A dear
brother and good friend. Walter will be greatly missed by all family and
friends who knew and loved him. A funeral service will be held at Cowpen
Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 14:30pm. All flowers welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made to Kidney Research UK.
A donation box will be available at the service.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020