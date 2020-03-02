Home

Walter Charles Mills Notice
Mills
Walter Charles
(Alnwick)
Passed away peacefully on the 20th February aged 77 years.
Walter, beloved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of Robert and Anne, father-in-law to Leigh. Loving granddad of Ruby, Chloe and Thomas. A dear brother and good friend. Walter will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 14:30pm. All flowers welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made to Kidney Research UK. A donation box will be available at the service.

Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
