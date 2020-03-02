|
|
|
Mills
Walter Charles
(Alnwick)
Passed away peacefully on the 20th February aged 77 years.
Walter, beloved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of Robert and Anne, father-in-law to Leigh. Loving granddad of Ruby, Chloe and Thomas. A dear brother and good friend. Walter will be greatly missed by all family and friends who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 14:30pm. All flowers welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made to Kidney Research UK. A donation box will be available at the service.
--
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020