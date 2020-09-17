Home

Walter Curry

Notice Condolences

Walter Curry Notice
CURRY Walter
(Rothbury) Peacefully on the 4th September aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margery, much loved dad to Jean, David and Peter. Walter will be sadly missed by all family and friends who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Rothbury on Monday the 21st September at 1.00pm followed by an interment in Rothbury Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020
