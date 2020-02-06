Home

Thomas The Venerable
William Jordison
(the previous Archdeacon of Northumberland) (Alnwick)
Died peacefully on Friday
31st January, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Kit
(née Kathleen Jeffrey Robson).
Funeral Service in
St Bartholomew's Church, Whittingham on Wednesday
12th February at 2pm followed by interment in the churchyard.
No flowers please, donations in
lieu if desired to the RNLI c/o
Alistair Turner Funeral Directors,
The Old Police Station, Croft Road,
Rothbury, NE65 7QU.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
