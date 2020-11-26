It is with heavy hearts, that on Monday November 16th at Northumberland Hills Health, with his beloved wife by his side, A. Doug Ainsworth took his last breath peacefully in his sleep. Beloved husband of J. Cathie Ainsworth (Nee. Jack), loving father of Gord (Seana) Ainsworth, Amanda (Bruce) Minnie, Buffy Ainsworth and Tayler Ainsworth. Adored Papa, Grandpa of Dylan Ainsworth, McKenna Ainsworth, Raine Minnie, Jessie Minnie and loved Great Grandpa of Bentley Ainsworth. He leaves behind ten siblings; Dear brother of Sharon, Ivan, Rion, Rona, Mary, Chuck, Teresa, Jack, Mike and Eric. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Silently without ever a complaint or comment, Doug fought cancer on and off for 17 years. His time was spent doing what he loved as an arborist for 30+ years, riding his Harley with his wife, friends and family, and spending time in his garage with the dogs. A private family service was held on Saturday November 28th, 2020 at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E., Cobourg. A commemorative bike ride and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local humane society or SPCA.



