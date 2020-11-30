1/
A. Douglas AINSWORTH
It is with heavy hearts, that on Monday, November 16th at Northumberland Hills Health, with his beloved wife by his side, A. Doug Ainsworth took his last breath peacefully in his sleep. Beloved husband of J. Cathie Ainsworth (nee Jack), loving father of Gord (Seana) Ainsworth, Amanda (Bruce) Minnie, Buffy Ainsworth and Tayler Ainsworth. Adored papa, grandpa of Dylan Ainsworth, McKenna Ainsworth, Raine Minnie, Jessie Minnie and loved great-grandpa of Bentley Ainsworth. He leaves behind 10 siblings; dear brother of Sharon, Ivan, Rion, Rona, Mary, Chuck, Teresa, Jack, Mike and Eric. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Silently without ever a complaint or comment, Doug fought cancer on and off for 17 years. His time was spent doing what he loved as an arborist for 30 plus years, riding his Harley with his wife, friends and family, and spending time in his garage with the dogs. A private family service was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E., Cobourg. A commemorative bike ride and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local humane society or SPCA.

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
