1975 - 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Addie Beale of Port Hope, beloved mother, daughter, and friend who passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a courageous struggle through multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS). Addie was born in Ottawa on December 3, 1975. She is survived by her only son, Nathaniel Baker of Port Hope, and her father Charles Beale of Kingston, Ontario. She is predeceased by her mother Wendy and sister Kate. Addie is warmly remembered by grandmother June Dennis of Hanover, PA, and the many aunts and uncles there, uncle John Beale (Fay) of Napanee, and the many cousins in Canada, as well as her many dear friends. Addie was a beautiful, warm and caring human being who brought joy to everyone she met. She left her mark on this earth that will echo forever. The family wishes to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support, and the many kind tributes to Addie from family, friends, and co-workers at First Financial Underwriting Services. The family also extends their gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the Northumberland Hills Hospital ICU in Cobourg and Peterborough Regional Health Centre ICU for the many attempts to save Addie's life. Online condolences can be made at Allison's Funeral Home, Port Hope, Ontario at www.allisonfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charity of your choice
. We would also encourage people to sign their organ donor card or register to donate life-saving organs and tissue. (beadonor.ca
) Interment will be held at a future date at the United Cemeteries, Carleton Place, Ontario. An announcement will be made at that time.