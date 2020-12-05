In loving memory of Albert Kenneth Ouellette. In addition to his parents, Edgar Ouellette and Winifred Downey, he was predeceased by; his brother Jim Ouellette, sister Anne Davidson and granddaughter Cassidey Ouellette. Albert passed away at the age of 76, at his home, surrounded by family, on Monday, November 23, 2020. Albert was a hardworking, kind hearted, witty humoured man who lived for his family, especially his wife of 55 years, who lit up his world, Carol Ann Ouellette (Nicholson). Albert and Carol created a life time of memories together and had a love that inspired everyone who knows them. Albert's love of life will be carried on through his brother Brian Ouellette and his 3 children Amy Armstrong, John Ouellette, and Cathy Ann Symuleski (Gregg). Also a proud papa to his nine grandchildren Katey (Rob), Cody (Stephanie), Candice, Bailey, Autumn, Patrick, Jonathon and Caroline, and four great grandchildren Jaidyn, Wesley, Brett and Paisley. Of course we cannot forget his beloved Birdie (cockateal). Albert will be missed by all who loved him including his extended family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Webster (family doctor), Dimitri (NP), Dr. Honda (heart specialist), Dr. Ibrahim (lung specialist), Dr. Mulé (Palliative care). The celebration of life will be at a later date. Family wishes donations go to The Lung Association Ontario or Ontario Brain Injury Association. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com