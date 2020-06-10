August 26, 1930 - June 3, 2020 Aldo Mutton passed away peacefully at Cobourg, Ontario, on Wednesday June 3, 2020, at 89 years of age. Aldo, beloved husband of Anna Maria Mutton (nee Varaschin). Loving father of Miriam, Gabriella and Antonella (Tom). Proud nonno of Emma and Olivia. Predeceased by his parents Ida (Marcolina nee Rui) and Carlo Mutton. Brother of Teresa, Emma, Antonio, Nazareno, the late Maria and the late Mario. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and family living around the world including Canada, Italy and Brazil. Aldo was born in Maserada sul Piave, Treviso, Italy and grew up on the family farm. As a young man he served in the Italian military and trained as a machine operator. He immigrated to Canada in 1959, meeting Anna Maria in Switzerland, and they married in Toronto. Aldo accepted a job at General Wire and Cable (Belden), settling in Cobourg to raise a family. He fulfilled a dream of designing and building a new house for his family. Aldo was at his happiest tilling the soil, planting trees and working in his vegetable garden. Encouraging his children to gain independence, he would often say the role of a parent is to give their child wings so they could learn to fly on their own. A special thank you to the loving and caring staff, medical and spiritual support teams of the Golden Plough Lodge, Northumberland County. A memorial tree will be donated by the family to a Cobourg park. Aldo will be laid to rest in his home town in Italy. "Andiamo a mangiare l'uva". Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 10, 2020.